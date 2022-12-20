NEW YORK (PIX11) – Susie Jaramillo is an artist and entrepreneur who helps children learn, play and grow through storytelling.

The Venezuelan American with a passion for all things Latin-X is the creative force behind “Canticos.” The Emmy-nominated bilingual preschool brand helps children learn in English and Spanish. It’s loved by children, parents, and educators around the world.

It was through “Canticos” that Jaramillo was able to grow her larger brand, Encantos, which is a children’s educational and entertainment company that helps bring diverse stories to life.

