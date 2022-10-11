NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cassandra Peterson has been known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, ever since her TV debut in the 1980s.

Known for her iconic all-black ensemble and camp humor, Elvira has become a Halloween icon. Peterson was also known for being guarded when it came to her personal life. That took a turn when she opened up in her best-selling memoir “Yours Cruelly, Elvira.”

It was in her memoir that Peterson revealed she has been in a long-term relationship with a woman since 2002. She also talked about how 35% of her body had to be skin-grafted due to a burn accident during her early childhood, which she elaborated on when she joined New York Living on Tuesday.

Peterson talked about how she was called a “monster” because of her burn scars, which made her turn to the horror scene.

“I feel like it’s a blessing now, having had that happen; it changed the direction of my life and I ended up where I am,” she said. “I said it back in my book: let your curse become a blessing.”

