NEW YORK (PIX11)– Grammy award-winning producer and engineer Ebonie Smith is paving the way for women in the music field.

Smith discovered her love for music production as a student at Barnard College, and now she is a senior producer and engineer for Atlantic Records. She’s worked with artists like Janelle Monae, Cardi B, and many more.

Smith joined New York Living on Thursday to explain her story and how she hopes to support women and non-binary people in the music industry. Watch the video player for more.