No matter how many sit-ups you do, or how healthy you eat, bloating happens to the best of us.

But the solution to that puffiness might actually be as easy as adding a few things to your diet.

Registered Dietician and CEO of Culina Health, Vanessa Rissetto, shares the key items we need to eat and drink, and some we should cut back on.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction