NEW YORK (PIX11) — Have you ever been aware you were dreaming while in a dream?

It’s called lucid dreaming, and many who have experienced it find it mindblowing. Surveys show around 55% of adults have had at least one lucid dream and 23% of people experience lucid dreams at least once per month, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg joined New York Living on Tuesday to expound on how lucid dreaming works and how you can benefit from it. Watch the video player above for the full interview.