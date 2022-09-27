NEW YORK (PIX11) — DJ Cassidy has collaborated with over 200 artists in his groundbreaking series “Pass the Mic.” What started as a viral sensation in 2020 has turned into a primetime partnership with BET.

DJ Cassidy joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk about “Pass the Mic” and the milestones in his career. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Esteemed names in the music industry such as Missy Elliot, TLC, Lusi Fonsi and Chaka Khan all took part in passing the mic throughout the last couple of years. The 10th and final edition of the series is set to air in October.

Aside from his work in “Pass the Mic,” DJ Cassidy has performed at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremonies, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s wedding and Jennifer Lopez’s birthday, among other star-studded events.