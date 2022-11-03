NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Disney On Ice brings “Frozen” and “Encanto” to life in one spectacular show.

The show opened Wednesday night, drawing fans into the worlds of the two award-winning Disney films. Audiences sang along to their favorite songs as the performers dazzled with world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more.

Nikki Czuhajewski, one of the skaters in the show, joined New York Living to talk about what she loves most about the crowd in the tri-state area.

“The crowd last night for our opening show was incredible, just the energy that they bring … it really brings and highlights the performance,” she said.

The show runs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 and at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.

