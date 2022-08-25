LEONIA, N.J. (PIX11) — Three popular dinosaurs, including a life-sized T. rex, are getting a glow-up at Field Station: Dinosaurs in New Jersey.

What’s driving these Mesozoic-style makeovers? Science.

“There’s a recent discovery in fossils where there’s more melanin,” said Kira Redzinak, dinosaur troubadour, “so we now know that dinosaurs might have been in much brighter colors.”

The makeovers are taking place all day on Thursday and again on Saturday. Tickets are available online.

