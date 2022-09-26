NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one organization is making it easier than ever to shop Hispanic- and Latina-owned businesses.

The #WeAllGrow Latina directory allows users to search for businesses in the beauty, food, fashion, health, finance industries, and more. Among those featured is Cindy Castro, a sustainable luxury ready-to-wear designer whose clothing line is based in New York.

Castro joined New York Living on Monday to chat about the business directory and her clothing line. Watch the video player for the full interview.