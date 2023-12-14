NEW YORK (PIX11) – Cynthia Christensen, a recipe developer and the blogger behind But First We Brunch, reveals delicious recipes to try on National Biscuits and Gravy Day.

Buttermilk Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

Equipment

12 inch cast iron skillet

Large whisk

Large sheet pan

Parchment paper

Ingredients

Buttermilk Biscuits

2 cup (260g) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoon (113g) cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

¾ cup (180g) cold buttermilk, plus more to brush on top of the biscuits

Sausage Gravy

1 lb breakfast sausage

2 tablespoon unsalted butter (I always use unsalted butter. You can always add more salt to your food at the end, but you can’t take salt out)

¼ cup all-purpose flour (I like Wondra Flour, which is an ultrafine flour, perfect for gravies and sauces. All-purpose flour is just fine)

4 cup (960g) Whole Milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Buttermilk Biscuits

Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper or (my choice) butter 12-inch cast iron pan and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients.

Toss the butter cubes into the dry ingredients and, using a pastry cutter or your fingers, mix in the cold butter until you have a mixture of flat pieces and crumbly bits of butter mixed into the flour. If you’re not a fast butter squisher, using a pastry cutter can help make sure you don’t accidentally warm the butter too much with your hands. I squish pretty fast, but do what works for you!

Make a well in the center of the mixture and pour the cold buttermilk right in there (buttermilk is going to give us the tenderness we’re looking for.) Gently work it together until you have a fairly uniform loose dough. It won’t look all mixed in and that’s okay. It will come together. Have faith!

Dump it all out onto a flour-dusted counter or board. Using your hands, gently bring it all together into a rough rectangle. I never use a rolling pin, I feel like it works the dough too much and that will give you hockey puck biscuits. That’s bad.

With a bench scraper or knife, cut into four smaller squares. Stack the pieces of biscuit dough on top of each other. Smush it all down into a square again. Repeat this cutting and stacking procedure 3 more times. This is how you form your unbelievable flaky layers!

Pat the dough into a rectangle at least ½ to ¾ inch thick. Using a biscuit cutter, or even a small drinking glass or mason jar, cut out your biscuits and place them on your sheet pan or in your buttered cast iron pan. DON’T twist the cutter when cutting them out! That will effectively seal the edges of the biscuits, keeping them from fully rising. As an alternative, feel free to use a knife or your bench scraper to just cut them into squares or rectangles.

Don’t miss any biscuit opportunities! Gather your scraps as you go and gently reform them together and cut as many biscuits as you can. These won’t be as pretty as your first biscuits, but they’ll be just as delicious! You should be able to get 6-8 biscuits with this recipe. Brush the tops lightly with a little bit of buttermilk. The milk solids will help the biscuits achieve their golden potential.

Bake in a 450° oven for 15-18 minutes, or until they have a beautiful golden brown crust. At this point, you can enjoy them as is, with a little butter or jam, or you can keep on going and make some amazing sausage gravy! I say we make gravy!

Sausage Gravy

Break up breakfast sausage into small pieces and brown in a pan over medium-high heat until fully cooked and there are brown crunchy bits throughout.

Add butter and allow to melt. Sprinkle flour over the sausage and stir it around for a minute or two, allowing the fat to absorb the flour and cook the raw flour taste out.

Stirring constantly, pour in the milk. Allow to simmer for about 10 minutes. Don’t add salt or pepper yet, as it thickens it will concentrate and you’ll risk over seasoning. When it gets nice and thick, season with salt and pepper to taste. I like it with a bunch of pepper and I’ll sometimes add a dash or two of Texas Pete hot sauce for a little extra zing!

Pull open your biscuits and ladle the gravy over top and get down to it! You might even put some eggs and home fries down on the plate and make it a real Southern breakfast. Or lunch. Or dinner.