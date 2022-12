NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Broadway play “Death of a Salesman” was the first time the story was told from the point of view of a Black family.

The award-winning play by Arthur Miller will end its run on Jan. 15.

Actos Khris Davis and McKinley Belcher III play salesman Willy Loman’s two sons. They joined New York Living on Thursday to discuss their roles.

Watch the full interview in the video player.