NEW YORK (PIX11) — Long Island-born actor David Castro’s role on “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” is a lifetime in the making.

The self-described “natural entertainer” joined New York Living on Monday to discuss the hit drama on Starz, the latest chapter in his life in the spotlight.

“I always loved to entertain,” said Castro, recalling his comfort performing from a young age. “It was just something I just had a passion for.”

