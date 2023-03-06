NEW YORK (PIX11) – How do pumpkin waffles for breakfast sound? Or what about teriyaki hibachi salmon for dinner, with triple chocolate brownies for dessert?

If your mouth is watering, you’re in for a treat. Those food dreams can become a reality thanks to the latest groundbreaking book that explores the unique world of gluten-free cooking while also helping kids develop their culinary skills one recipe at a time.

The recipes are the inventions of the father-daughter duo Ken and Verveine Oringer. The pair joined New York Living on Monday to chat about their new cookbook “Cooking with My Dad, the Chef,” which hits shelves on Tuesday, March 7. Watch the video player for more.