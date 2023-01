NEW YORK (PIX11) — From beauty tips, fashion, lifestyle, and everything in between, Remi Cruz has made a name for herself in the world of content creation.

Now she’s adding in her love of cooking and sharing her mouthwatering creations on a new season of “Cooking with Remi.”

Youtube personality and entrepreneur, Remi Cruz, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about her love for cooking. Watch the video player.