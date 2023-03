It’s never too early to start a discussion with your children about money.

Talking to them early and often can give them tools for a financially healthy future.

Tom Henske, a financial literacy expert, and author of the book “It Makes Total Cents: 12 Conversations to Change Your Child’s Future,” joins us to share his tips to get the conversation started and the three key things we should teach our kids about money now.

