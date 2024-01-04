NEW YORK (PIX11) – Nothing is better than a comforting homemade meal during the winter.

Chef Greg Baxtrom, the chef and owner of Olmsted in Prospect Park, joins New York Living to showcase a few cozy recipes with a creative twist.

Rutabaga Pasta Recipe

Ingredients:

Rutabaga Pasta:

1 rutabaga

Salt

To Assemble and Serve:

Neutral oil

1 carrot, sliced

1 celery stalks, sliced

1 shallots, sliced

5 cracks fresh black pepper, plus more to finish

1 cup dry white wine

1 cup cream

1 pound butter

10 grams shaved black winter truffles

1 bunch chives

Salt

Instructions:

For the Rutabaga Pasta:

Using a Japanese sheeter, sheet and cut ribbons of 12-inch long ½-inch wide noodles out of the rutabaga. Blanche for 4-5 minutes in boiling salted. Remove from boiling water.

To Assemble and Serve:

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium flame. Add vegetables and black pepper; sweat until soft. Add wine and cook until dry. Add 3 quarts water and reduce, then add cream and reduce again. Remove from heat and whisk in butter. Add black truffles and Rutabaga Pasta to the sauce and stir until tender. Transfer Rutabaga Pasta to a bowl and toss in chives, black pepper, and salt.

Delicata Squash Vase Recipe

Ingredients:

1 delicata Squash

1 head romaine

1 head Tardivo

1 Asian pear

4 pieces of prosciutto

4 sage leaves

5 tablespoons Banyuls vinaigrette (recipe below)

3 tablespoons ricotta filling

Instructions:

Trim the top and bottom of the squash using a dessert spoon. Scoop out the center and seeds out of the squash, and cut the squash in the middle horizontally, getting two same-sized pieces. Steam the squash until tender, brush it with vinaigrette, and reserve. In a 350-degree oven, bake prosciutto chips for 15 minutes or until crispy. Reserve. In a cold pot of oil, fry sage leaves until crispy, remove from oil, season with salt, and reserve. Cut romaine and Tardivo into 2 inches long, plate into a large mixing bowl, slice pears, and dress ingredients with Banyuls vinaigrette.

For plating:

Place squash into a serving plate, fill the cavity with the ricotta filling, and plate cut lettuces over it, garnish the dish with crispy prosciutto and sage leaves.

Banyuls Vinaigrette Recipe

Ingredients:

500 grams of Olive Oil

250 grams Banyuls Vinegar

10 grams of salt

5 grams of sugar

Instructions:

Emulsify all ingredients into Vitamix and place in a quart container. Keep it refrigerated for 2 weeks.

Stroganoff Spaetzle Recipe

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

8 oz button mushrooms, cleaned and quartered

1 cup onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon flour Spaetzle (see recipe below)

2 cups water or chicken stock

2 tablespoon dijon

1/2 cup sour cream

Dash of red wine vinegar

1/4 cup dill, finely chopped

1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Add butter and Evoo to the large saute pan on medium heat. Saute the mushrooms and shallots together until cooked. Season with a little salt and pepper. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes, remove the lid and you’ll see the mushroom water. Add the flour and stir. Deglaze with the water or stock and bring to a boil. Add spaetzle to the pan, reduce heat, and simmer for a few minutes, until hot. Add mustard, sour cream, and vinegar, and reduce heat to low. Season with salt and pepper and check seasoning. Simmer on low for about 15 minutes to develop the flavors. Check for seasoning again (always three times, beginning, middle, and end). Add the herbs, reserving some to garnish the top. Ready to serve with meatballs, steak, chicken, or serve alone as a creative vegetable entree.

Spaetzle Recipe

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups flour

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Whisk together eggs and milk, and pour over the flour and salt while mixing. Consistency should be like a gummy cake batter. Using a perforated pan like a pasta insert or a colander with holes the size of a # 2 pencil eraser, you’re going to push the batter through the holes into salted boiling water. Be sure not to overcrowd the water or else they will stick together. Once the spaetzle floats to the top, after usually 2 minutes or so, allow it to simmer for an additional minute. Remove from the water and toss in a little EVOO so they don’t stick. Now it’s ready to be used. You can crisp in a pan with oil, treat it like buttered noodles, or glaze in a sauce.