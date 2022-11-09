NEW YORK (PIX11) — Comedian Jo Koy is gearing up for the biggest night of his life when he takes the stage at Madison Square Garden as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

Koy was so psyched about his show at the world’s most famous arena that he flew several family members to New York City to share the special moment. Koy will be debuting new material for his hour-long show at the Garden.

“This is that moment in my career when I want to share it with my family,” Koy said on New York Living Wednesday morning.

