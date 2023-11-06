NEW YORK (PIX11) – Aida Rodriguez, a pioneer in the comedy world, just wrapped up a performance this weekend at the New York Comedy Festival.
She’s now the author of a memoir, “Legitimate Kid.”
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
