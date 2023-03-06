NEW YORK (PIX11) – Apple TV is looking to inspire in its new drama “Dear Edward,” which explores grief and the way it can bring people together.

The show stars Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, and newcomer Colin O’Brien, who plays Edward, a 12-year-old lone survivor of a plane crash that killed his family.

“Dear Edward” is Colin’s first starring role in a television series. He joined New York Living on Monday to chat about the show and more.

You can watch “Dear Edward” on Apple TV. New Episodes drop every Friday.