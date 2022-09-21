BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — City Harvest is working to make a more lasting impact against food insecurity.

The food rescue organization sets up a Mobile Market at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant every first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month.

On Wednesday, they did more than just distribute food to families. They partnered with NAACP to hold a voter registration drive.

“One of the most effective ways to fight hunger is through civic engagement and effective public policy,” Jerome Nathaniel, director of policy and government relations at City Harvest, said.

Watch the video player above for the full story.