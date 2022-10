Actor, podcaster and author Chrsitopher Rivas stopped by New York Living this morning to talk with Marysol and Chris about his new book, “Brown Enough.” It’s part memoir, part social commentary and takes a deep dive look at race and identity and what it means to be Brown in a Black and White world.

Chris talked about what inspired him to write the book and growing up in Queens.

You can pick up your copy of “Brown Enough” online or wherever books are sold.