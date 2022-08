NEW YORK (PIX11) — Looking for a great food trip this weekend?

It will take an actual trip to Connecticut, but it’s worth it. Hey Stamford! Food Festival has a seal of approval from celebrity chef Todd English, who would be there in the weekend for culinary demonstrations.

He joined New York Living on Friday to invite New Yorkers to join in the gastronomic celebration by whipping up a scrumptious lobster dish with cream corn waffles.

