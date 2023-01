‘Cash stuffing’ is a new budgeting trend that has some old roots, and it’s all the rage among Gen Z on social media.

Tik toks with the hashtag ‘cash stuffing’ have racked up more than 800 million views.

Mykail James, aka The Bougie Budgeter, joined Marysol and Chris on New York Living to discuss this old-school system of budgeting and saving.