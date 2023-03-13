NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the Girl Scouts celebrate their 111th birthday, cookie season is in full swing.

Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York, and Neva, a local Girl Scout, joined New York Living on Monday to talk about both the milestone and the sweet season.

“I really like the Adventurefuls, which came out last year,” said Neva, when asked her favorite Girl Scout cookie. “For a more classic [choice], I really like the Tagalongs.”

Maskara said that working with young people like Neva makes her time with the Girl Scouts rewarding.

“This generation is what makes it particularly special,” said Maskara. “Right now we have this powerful Gen Z, who has gone through these past three years and come out of it with rigor and persistence and fierceness, and all of the courage and confidence to go out and make the world better.”

