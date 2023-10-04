NEW YORK (PIX11) – It may not be Tuesday, but it is National Taco Day.
Shelly Flash, an award-winning chef from 2 Girls and a Cookshop, gives the details to one of her favorite taco recipes.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, Hiral Patel
Posted:
Updated:
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, Hiral Patel
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – It may not be Tuesday, but it is National Taco Day.
Shelly Flash, an award-winning chef from 2 Girls and a Cookshop, gives the details to one of her favorite taco recipes.
Watch the video player for more on this story.