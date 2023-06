NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jose Flores founded La Sala de Pepe (which translates to Pepe’s Room), a Puerto Rican cultural center on the Lower East Side. It’s become a community staple for people to gather and share ideas.

Through La Sala de Pepe, Flores also connects artists and creatives, which led to collaboration between Jose Ortiz and his band BombaYo. Watch the video player for more.