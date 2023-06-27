What better way to celebrate one year of New York Living than with puppies!

Our friends at Waldo’s Rescue Pen are back with some adorable pups.

Waldo’s Rescue Pen is a foster-based rescue here in the city.

They partner with organizations throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico to save dogs that have been abandoned, abused or left homeless.

The Director of Operations at Waldo’s Rescue Pen, Jenny Nevin, joined Marysol and Alex on the show to feature a trio of pups all from the same litter: Onyx, Obi & Opal

Visit waldosrescue.org to see how you can adopt any of these adorable puppies!