NEW YORK (PIX11) – Iconic boy band *NSYNC is bringing back the frosted tips and all-jean ensembles.
Member and Brooklyn native Joey Fatone talks about the band’s upcoming music release.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, Brittany Foxx
Posted:
Updated:
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, Brittany Foxx
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Iconic boy band *NSYNC is bringing back the frosted tips and all-jean ensembles.
Member and Brooklyn native Joey Fatone talks about the band’s upcoming music release.
Watch the video player for more on this story.