NEW YORK (PIX11) – Thursday marked the first day of Dances with Films, an independent film festival happening at the Regal Union Square.

For four days, movie-buffs can partake in the film festival, happening in New York City for the first time in over 20 years.

One film to look out for is “Double Down South,” a pool-hall thriller written and directed by Tom Schulman and starring Lili Simmons. Both joined New York Living on Thursday to talk more about the film.

“Double Down South” premieres Saturday night at Regal Union Square.

Watch the video player for the full interview.