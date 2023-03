NEW YORK (PIX11) — Before there was Carrie Bradshaw, there was Candace Bushnell.

She wrote the Sex in the City column for the New York Observer in the 90s, which was turned into the bestselling Sex and the City book, which then became the basis for the hit HBO show.

Bushnell joined New York Living to talk about how she developed her book into a one-woman show, which she’ll perform at Café Carlyle next month. Watch the video player for more.