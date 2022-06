NEW YORK (PIX11) — Who said fun stops when you’re an adult? At “Camp” Camp, LGBTQ+ adults get a lively, unique summer experience.

Located in scenic southwestern Maine, campers get to have a week full of activities that bring them back to their childhood. Kerry Riffle, director and co-owner of “Camp,” along with Michelle Redicker, a group leader at “Camp,” joined New York Living to talk about what “Camp” Camp has to offer.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.