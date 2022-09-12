Are you feeling stuck in your job? Maybe you’re worried about getting laid off? Or maybe you’re in the middle of ‘quiet quitting.’ Whatever it is, people are feeling a lot of instability at work these days, and that can be scary.

On today’s ‘Your Money’, Marysol and Chris talked with Jason Feifer, the Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, who says now is the perfect time to get ahead and plot your next big career move.

It’s the focus of Jason’s new book titled, ‘Build for Tomorrow: An Action Plan for Embracing Change, Adapting Fast, and Future-Proofing Your Career.’

Jason talked about why change can be good, what everyone is getting wrong about ‘quiet quitting’, and what people can do to reach their goals.