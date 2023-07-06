Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and James Baldwin.

Just a few names synonymous with the arts and the Bronx.

Now you can add to that list an organization bringing independent cinema to our borough to the north.

The Bronx Independent Cinema Center is a non-profit creating a space for independent, art house, and local films in the Bronx, while also being an incubator for local film makers.

They just launched the Summer Film Screening series at Joyce Kilmer Park, with the next screening set for July 27.

Marysol and Alex talked with Gregory Hernandez, the Executive Director of the Bronx Independent Cinema Center, about the summer film screenings, the goals of the non-profit, and building a community of independent filmmakers in the Bronx.