NEW YORK (PIX11) – Lea Salonga was the first Asian actress to win a Tony Award, the first Asian actress to play the roles of Eponine and Fantine in “Les Miserables,” and the first Filipino artist to be signed to an international record label.

Now, she’s part of the first all-Filipino cast in a Broadway show, “Here Lies Love.” Salonga talks about the show also being her producing debut and its run being extended through August.

Watch the video player for more on this story.