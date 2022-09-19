NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of mourning Brits and world leaders watched as Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in spectacular pageantry.

The monarch’s funeral was filled with music and a grand procession that captured the country’s mood the past week. The mourners were dressed in red, white, and blue and clutching memorabilia.

“The energy in the air was quite somber,” said Julie Montagu, American Viscountess.

“The Brits know how to put on fantastic pageantry,” she added.

Montagu joined New York Living Monday to discuss the queen’s legacy.

