NEW YORK (PIX11) – This weekend, you can get a taste of the Big Easy without having to get on a plane.

Greenwich Wine + Food returns to Westchester County for its 10th anniversary. Chef Samantha Benjamin, who serves up sweets at The Dessertist in Croton-on-Hudson, will be among the participants. Benjamin is an award-winning chef who has been featured on Food Network — and her desserts are downright delicious.

She joined New York Living on Monday to chat about Greenwich Wine + Food, The Dessertist and more. She also brought the dishes she will make for the festival: beignet bread pudding and turtle cake.

Watch the video player for the full interview. Greenwich Wine + Food will take place on Saturday at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester. For more information, click here.