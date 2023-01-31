NEW YORK (PIX11) – At 25 years old, Brooklyn’s Very Own Richardson Hitchins is one of boxing’s rising stars.

Hitchins started his professional career with Floyd Mayweather’s company after he represented Haiti in the 2016 Olympics. Since then, he’s switched over to Matchroom Boxing, and he’s built up an impressive undefeated record.

Hitchins hopes to keep that record going after his next fight this Saturday at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Until then, he joined New York Living on Tuesday to chat about his upcoming match against John Bauza.

Ticket to the fight are available on Ticketmaster.