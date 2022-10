NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new dating show is helping people find love with an assist from some who know them best: their exes.

Musician and host of “After Happily Ever After” Bow Wow joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk about the unique new spin on a familiar concept.

“It’s a big, big twist,” he said. “But at the end of this thing, we want everybody to leave with their next true love.”

“After Happily Ever After” premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on BET.