NEW YORK (PIX11) — The furry stars of the Australian animated show “Bluey” will come to life in New York City.

“Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” is a theatrical adaptation of the International Emmy Kids Award-winning series. Jacob Williams and Hamish Fletcher, the show’s puppet director and puppeteer, respectively, joined New York Living on Friday to talk about the upcoming show. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

The show will run at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20. Tickets can be purchased here.