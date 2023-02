NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dating can be a challenge with the endless number of apps to scroll through however, a new dating series has a fresh new concept — having your best friend choose your next partner.

In the dating show” Asking for A Friend” best friends help each other pick who they should date. The iconic actress LisaRaye Mccoy joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk more about the show.

