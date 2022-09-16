NEW YORK (PIX11) — Best Friends Lifesaving Center in SoHo will waive all pet adoption fees this weekend.

It’s part of a bigger nationwide push to encourage prospective fur parents to adopt, not shop. The animal welfare organization aims to help every shelter in the United States become no-kill by 2025.

Alina Hauptman, a Best Friends Animal Society spokesperson, brought Fiona and joined New York Living on Friday to talk about how many shelters are currently at full capacity, which makes this weekend’s no-fee adoption event so important.

