May is one of the best months of the year to buy or lease a car.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, May marks the beginning of the summer buying season, with dealerships beginning to offer Memorial Day deals well ahead of the holiday at the end of this month.

New York Living’s Alex Lee took us on a tour of four of the hottest vehicles hitting the market.

She was joined by the man who knows everything about the latest cars, trucks and SUV’s, Nik Miles with Our Auto Expert.

After checking out the luxurious Land Rover Defender 130 and the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6, they looked at the lavish Infiniti QX80 and fuel-efficient Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.

