NEW YORK (PIX11) — The doors of Il Monello opened in 1974, and remained a symbol of Italian-American cuisine for over thirty years before closing in 2008.

But now it’s back and better than ever, thanks to Steve Haxiaj the owner of the restaurant who restored the beloved eatery.

Chef Jaime Chable and Haxiaj joined New York Living on Tuesday with more on the revived restaurant. Watch the video player for more.