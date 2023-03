NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jason Grimsley just released his debut memoir, “Cross Stitched: One Man’s Journey From Ruin to Restoration.”

He talks about his career-ending scandal for using performance-enhancing drugs, his battle with alcohol and drug addiction, and reveals he attempted to take his own life in 2015.

Grimsley joined New York Living to talk about how his book is a testament to his faith, and how it helped him stitch his life back together. Watch the video player for more.