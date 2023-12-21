NEW YORK (PIX11) – Michael Pietronuto and Bobby Coppola, of Mike’s Best Auto, brought food to New York Living on Thursday.
The autobody shop also doubles as a nonprofit that helps feed those in need.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
