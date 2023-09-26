NEW YORK (PIX11) — Chrissy King hopes to help people fight toxic diet culture in her debut book, “The Body Liberation Project: How Understanding Racism and Diet Culture Helps Cultivate Joy and Build Collective.”

King is an author, speaker, and fitness coach. Her book examines the way social and racial justice intersects with the fitness and wellness community.

She joined New York Living to talk about what body liberation means compared to body positivity, and how people can improve negative body image and move toward body liberation.

Watch the video player for more.