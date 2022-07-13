Rising inflation and fears of a recession have folks looking for an investment where their money is safe from the ups and downs of the market.

Some people believe I bonds are the answer to this financial roller coaster.

The government-issued series I savings bonds have exploded in popularity recently as a low-risk investment with a high rate of return. While they have many advantages, they do have some drawbacks

Marysol and Chris talked with Farnoosh Torabi, the Editor-At-Large of CNET Money and host of the podcast” So Money,” about the pros and cons of I bonds.