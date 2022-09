NEW YORK (PIX11) — The fifth season of the Netflix drama “Virgin River” is in production after its fourth season premiered over the summer.

Annette O’Toole, who plays Hope McCrea, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about her experience working on the show. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“It’s a global phenomenon,” she said.

O’Toole said the upcoming season will focus more on community.