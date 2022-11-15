NEW YORK (PIX11) — An after-school program in New York and New Jersey has been building girls up to be future leaders.

Wonder Girls is a program for middle and high school girls that aims to build confidence, leadership, community spirit and business skills so that they can succeed no matter what educational or career path they may choose.

The program’s co-founders, Natalie Maniscalco and Irene Zervoudis, joined New York Living on Tuesday along with ambassador Grismely Ferreira to talk about Wonder Girls.

“When I met Wonder Girls, it really enforced me to understand that I’m powerful, I’m perfect the way I am,” Ferreira said. “As long as I’m moving with purpose and I’m trying to do my best, the sky’s the limit for me.”

