NEW YORK (PIX11) — Eric Wood played in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills for nine years before a neck injury ended his professional career in 2018.

With still much to give to football, he assumed the position of color commentator on the Buffalo Bills Radio Network. He also chats with people coming from different professions about how they overcame their life’s obstacles in the podcast “What’s Next with Eric Wood.”

Wood recently wrote a book, “Tackle What’s Next,” which draws inspiration from how he pivoted after his football career ended. He joined New York Living on Friday to talk about the message his book wants to convey. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“What do you do naturally? What lights you up? Figure that out because if you live your life aligned with your core values, you’re going to live a fulfilled life,” he said.

The book is set for commercial release on Tuesday.